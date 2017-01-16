Slain man in south Scottsdale identified; police say detectives interviewing person of interest
The victim in Sunday's homicide at a residence in the 600 block of North 73rd Place has been identified as 58-year-old Charles Jackson Sr. Slain man in south Scottsdale identified; police say detectives interviewing person of interest The victim in Sunday's homicide at a residence in the 600 block of North 73rd Place has been identified as 58-year-old Charles Jackson Sr. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2iEyTuM Scottsdale police were interviewing a person of interest in the shooting of a Scottsdale man found dead of a gunshot wound on Sunday, authorities said.
