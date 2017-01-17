Shelby To Celebrate 50th Anniversary ...

Shelby To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Super Snake With Affordable 670 HP Package

In 1967 Carroll Shelby introduced the very first "Super Snake" Mustang, which ramped up performance beyond the standard GT350 or GT500. Now, 50 years later, Shelby American unveiled its 2017 Ford Mustang Shelby Super Snake that carries on the tradition with a 670 horsepower supercharged 5.0L under the unmistakable twin-nostril hood.

