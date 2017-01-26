Scottsdale pro spreads love of golf to hundreds of Valley kids
Scottsdale pro spreads love of golf to hundreds of Valley kids Dale Balvin's Golf's Elementary is an after-school program for kids 5 to 14. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jAVd6T Dale Balvin works with young golfers as part of his Golf's Elementary program, an after-school program for kids 5-14. Now as a certified PGA professional golf instructor, he spreads that passion to a new generation of young players at his Golf's Elementary program in the Valley, an after-school program Balvin said is for kids ages 5 to 14. "Growing up you always go out to the golf course and hang out," Balvin said.
