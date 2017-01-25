Scottsdale photo-radar study shows big drop in crashes
Scottsdale photo-radar study shows big drop in crashes Crashes caused by red-light-running were down more than 30 percent at Scottsdale intersections with photo enforcement. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jqkjHO In Arizona, 11 cities and towns have red-light cameras, and 13 communities have speeding cameras, according to data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
