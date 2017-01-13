Scottsdale launches 2017 Water Efficiency Workshop series
Looking to give your landscape a refresh this spring? Sign up now for one of Scottsdale's Water Efficiency Workshops or Xeriscape Garden tour and learn ways to enhance the beauty of your landscape while saving water and money! Classes and tours are free, open to all Scottsdale residents and appropriate for all levels of skill and experience.
