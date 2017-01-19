Scottsdale history: 'Welcome Wagon lady' made newcomers feel at home Marion Heinze welcomed newcomers to Scottsdale for 30 years. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2k4dvxc Barrett Jackson Car Auction: Potential car buyers browse through the many cars that went up for auction at The Barrett Jackson Auto Auction in Scottsdale in January 1989.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.