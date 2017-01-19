Scottsdale history: 'Welcome Wagon la...

Scottsdale history: 'Welcome Wagon lady' made newcomers feel at home

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Scottsdale history: 'Welcome Wagon lady' made newcomers feel at home Marion Heinze welcomed newcomers to Scottsdale for 30 years. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2k4dvxc Barrett Jackson Car Auction: Potential car buyers browse through the many cars that went up for auction at The Barrett Jackson Auto Auction in Scottsdale in January 1989.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) 2 hr Choppo 2,124
hey brown bean eater at A Airline 5 hr Old friend 2
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) 9 hr Gisou Rafii 45
News Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c... 12 hr American Citizen 1 1
Best place to buy porno (Oct '11) 12 hr wallace 12
News It's big, it's white, it's ugly and it's permitted Jan 17 Jackson 1
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... (Jul '16) Jan 13 Christsharians on... 20
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Maricopa County was issued at January 19 at 2:31PM MST

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,656 • Total comments across all topics: 278,071,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC