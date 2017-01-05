Scottsdale history: In old time drugstore, a squirt made all the difference During the 1930s and 1940s, the drugstore with its soda fountain was a community gathering place Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2hWb0yN Barrett Jackson Car Auction: Potential car buyers browse through the many cars that went up for auction at The Barrett Jackson Auto Auction in Scottsdale in January 1989. Barrett Jackson Car Auction: Traffic was tied up as a modified Hawker 3350 Super Sea Fury with its wings folded, creates a dust bowl as it taxied up Pima Road in Scottsdale toward the polo field at Horseworld.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.