Rockies' Chad Bettis passes final can...

Rockies' Chad Bettis passes final cancer test, is ready to go for spring training

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Chad Bettis had a very merry Christmas, and now he's looking forward to a big year with the Rockies. The right-handed starter, diagnosed with testicular cancer in November, has gotten a clean bill of health and said he'll be ready for the first day of spring training when the Rockies report to Scottsdale, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... 5 hr Earburner 17
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 5 hr Phil 1,081
Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co... Wed Gangsterreport 4
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) Tue Ashley 1,052
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent Jan 2 Anonymous 8
Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing Jan 1 Brother 1
last post wins! Jan 1 Princess Hey 82
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,571 • Total comments across all topics: 277,628,232

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC