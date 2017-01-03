Rockies' Chad Bettis passes final cancer test, is ready to go for spring training
Chad Bettis had a very merry Christmas, and now he's looking forward to a big year with the Rockies. The right-handed starter, diagnosed with testicular cancer in November, has gotten a clean bill of health and said he'll be ready for the first day of spring training when the Rockies report to Scottsdale, Ariz.
