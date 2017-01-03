Rents increase across the Valley from last year
According to RealPage.com, Phoenix is the fourth fastest growing city for renters. For those looking into trading their current home for something less permanent, there are some Valley trends you need to know.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smoking females
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|12
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|22 hr
|HotNPhx
|1,082
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia...
|Thu
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|18
|Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co...
|Jan 4
|Gangsterreport
|4
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Ashley
|1,052
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent
|Jan 2
|Anonymous
|8
|Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing
|Jan 1
|Brother
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC