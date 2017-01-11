Press Coffee celebrates new location in Chandler with free coffee
Press Coffee celebrates new location in Chandler with free coffee The cafe will open on Jan. 12 with a ribbon cutting, raffle and free drip coffee. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2juTsrh The shop will officially open on Thursday, Jan. 12, and anyone who comes in will be treated to a free cup of drip coffee that day.
