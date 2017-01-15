Police investigating Scottsdale death

Police investigating Scottsdale death

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Police investigating Scottsdale death Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead in a Scottsdale home on Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12) Fri cindywiggins 46
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... (Jul '16) Fri Christsharians on... 20
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) Thu specterlee 43
What ever happened to Glendale Punk? Jan 11 Where dat money 1
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) Jan 11 I win 1,053
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jan 10 Okie 1,086
Review: Truck Max (Oct '10) Dec '16 Happypasserby 7
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,073 • Total comments across all topics: 277,935,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC