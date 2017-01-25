Police: 'Donkey kick' resulted in $22K damage to Scottsdale Galleria elevator
Police say a man was caught on video as he repeatedly "donkey kicked" an elevator in the Scottsdale Galleria parking garage, causing $22,000 in damage.
