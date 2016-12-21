Phoenix Scottsdale

Phoenix Scottsdale

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Meetings And Conventions

The Phoenix/Scottsdale region offers groups spectacular mountains ; expansive desert vistas; hip urban areas packed with trendy bars, restaurants and nightlife; and golf and spas galore, as well as modern meeting hotels and relaxed, palm-canopied resorts. COMING SOON a The 200-room Ritz-Carlton, Paradise Valley, will debut in late 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Meetings And Conventions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
frito lay makes rainbow chips in support of gay... 39 min PayupSucka 16
William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10) 7 hr Luko 48
Idiots and their fireworks 12 hr Eric 1
churches having new year's parties i believe th... 15 hr tom dooley 1
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... 20 hr Earburner 15
News Robbers target FedEx delivery trucks in Chicago Fri OMG 3
Smoking females Thu John 11
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at December 30 at 1:15PM MST

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,373 • Total comments across all topics: 277,510,491

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC