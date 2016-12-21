Phoenix Scottsdale
The Phoenix/Scottsdale region offers groups spectacular mountains ; expansive desert vistas; hip urban areas packed with trendy bars, restaurants and nightlife; and golf and spas galore, as well as modern meeting hotels and relaxed, palm-canopied resorts. COMING SOON a The 200-room Ritz-Carlton, Paradise Valley, will debut in late 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Meetings And Conventions.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|frito lay makes rainbow chips in support of gay...
|39 min
|PayupSucka
|16
|William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10)
|7 hr
|Luko
|48
|Idiots and their fireworks
|12 hr
|Eric
|1
|churches having new year's parties i believe th...
|15 hr
|tom dooley
|1
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia...
|20 hr
|Earburner
|15
|Robbers target FedEx delivery trucks in Chicago
|Fri
|OMG
|3
|Smoking females
|Thu
|John
|11
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC