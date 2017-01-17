Phoenix chef Nobuo Fukuda gets his own big-screen documentary; premieres 1/19
Food documentarian Andrew Gooi's new film is "Kakehashi: Portrait of Chef Nobuo Fukuda," a beloved Phoenix chef born in Japan. It premieres Jan. 19. Phoenix chef Nobuo Fukuda gets his own big-screen documentary; premieres 1/19 Food documentarian Andrew Gooi's new film is "Kakehashi: Portrait of Chef Nobuo Fukuda," a beloved Phoenix chef born in Japan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's big, it's white, it's ugly and it's permitted
|Tue
|Jackson
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Mon
|Josh
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mon
|HotnPhx
|1,087
|MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful Kids Picture Book
|Mon
|my4faces
|1
|DNC Chair Frontrunner: Trump BringsWhite Suprem...
|Sun
|why
|3
|Ariana Grande showcases her slender pins in sex...
|Sun
|Anonymous
|1
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... (Jul '16)
|Jan 13
|Christsharians on...
|20
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC