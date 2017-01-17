Phoenix chef Nobuo Fukuda gets his ow...

Phoenix chef Nobuo Fukuda gets his own big-screen documentary; premieres 1/19

Food documentarian Andrew Gooi's new film is "Kakehashi: Portrait of Chef Nobuo Fukuda," a beloved Phoenix chef born in Japan. It premieres Jan. 19.

