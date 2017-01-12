Passing Driver Fatally Shoots Gunman Attacking Arizona State Trooper
A motorist on a road trip to California pulled his car over when he spotted an Arizona state trooper struggling with a gunman. When the trooper asked him for help, he pulled out his own gun and shot the attacker dead, officials said.
