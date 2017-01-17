Parents of Phoenix teen killed in semi crash push for 'Joe's Law'
Under Arizona law, drivers who cause fatal accidents don't have to be tested for drugs or alcohol. SB 1054 can change that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's big, it's white, it's ugly and it's permitted
|17 hr
|Jackson
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Mon
|Josh
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mon
|HotnPhx
|1,087
|MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful Kids Picture Book
|Mon
|my4faces
|1
|DNC Chair Frontrunner: Trump BringsWhite Suprem...
|Sun
|why
|3
|Ariana Grande showcases her slender pins in sex...
|Sun
|Kiya123
|1
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... (Jul '16)
|Jan 13
|Christsharians on...
|20
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC