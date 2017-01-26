Opus Cactus coming to Morristown

Dancers take on the imagery of the American Southwest at MOMIX: Opus Cactus coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 2. at 8 p.m. Artistic Director Moses Pendleton brings the landscape of the American Southwest to life with his signature illusionistic style, creating dynamic images of cacti, slithering lizards and fire dancers which The New York Times described as "exploding with a sense of magic, danger, sensuality, quirkiness, humor and beauty." Known internationally for presenting work of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty, MOMIX is a company of dancer-illusionists under the direction of Moses Pendleton.

