NTSB: Telluride-bound plane that crashed in Arizona, killing family, made erratic altitude changes
The small, Telluride-bound propeller plane that crashed in Arizona last week , killing a family of four, made a series of erratic altitude changes before slamming into rugged terrain on a mountain, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The NTSB, in a preliminary report released Monday, found in the final seconds before the Jan. 2 crash in Gila County, Ariz., the Cessna T210K ascended about 425 feet in 12 seconds.
