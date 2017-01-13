My Turn: Scottsdale must stop the rush to build
My Turn: Scottsdale must stop the rush to build Mayor Jim Lane is determined to build out Scottsdale -- to the detriment of the people who already live there. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jG1D4i A September 2010 study included conceptual designs for a Desert Discovery Center in Scottsdale, including this image of potential desert pavilions.
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|8 hr
|cindywiggins
|46
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... (Jul '16)
|17 hr
|Christsharians on...
|20
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Thu
|specterlee
|43
|What ever happened to Glendale Punk?
|Jan 11
|Where dat money
|1
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|Jan 11
|I win
|1,053
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jan 10
|Okie
|1,086
|truth about the jews and israel
|Jan 10
|citizen
|9
