My Turn: It's too soon to dismiss Desert Discovery Center
Several weeks ago, my wife and I attended the Desert Discovery Community Workshop. We have since read some highly negative comments about that workshop but we certainly did not come out of it with the negativity that some have expressed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|8 hr
|InNeed12
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|13 hr
|Roth
|5
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|19 hr
|HotnPhx
|1,091
|Test
|20 hr
|Joe
|1
|Presidential protests
|20 hr
|Why
|1
|Have any of you been polled?
|Fri
|Polling Virgin
|1
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Thu
|Choppo
|2,124
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC