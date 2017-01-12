Minnesota Man Sentenced After Extorti...

Minnesota Man Sentenced After Extorting $3.5 Million in Arizona

A Minnesota man guilty of extorting Arizonans out of $3.5 million was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years federal prison. A jury found 59-year-old Steven Audette guilty in March of one count of conspiracy and 90 counts of wire fraud.

