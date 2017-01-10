Market Street Kitchen owners opening ...

Market Street Kitchen owners opening new concept in Scottsdale

The group behind Market Street Kitchen is opening a new concept in Scottsdale. Keeler Hospitality Group, who own Market Street Kitchen in DC Ranch and Spencer's for Steaks and Chops in Omaha, Nebraska, are opening Liberty Station at 34522 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 180 in February.

