A 25-year-old man was killed in a confrontation at a south Scottsdale park Wednesday night, and the suspected gunman was taken into custody, police said. Man killed in shooting at Scottsdale's El Dorado Park A 25-year-old man was killed in a confrontation at a south Scottsdale park Wednesday night, and the suspected gunman was taken into custody, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.