Man killed in shooting at Scottsdale's El Dorado Park
A 25-year-old man was killed in a confrontation at a south Scottsdale park Wednesday night, and the suspected gunman was taken into custody, police said.
Scottsdale Discussions
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|9 hr
|HotNPhx
|1,082
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia...
|16 hr
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|18
|Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co...
|Wed
|Gangsterreport
|4
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Ashley
|1,052
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent
|Jan 2
|Anonymous
|8
|Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing
|Jan 1
|Brother
|1
|last post wins!
|Jan 1
|Princess Hey
|82
