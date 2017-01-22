Justin Bieber Donating $400K From Car Auction To Charity: 'He Has A Heart Of Gold'
Awww, don't you just love the Biebs? Justin sold his sweet ride at auction recently and netted a cool $434,500 - but he's not going to fritter away the proceeds on sex, drugs, and rock 'n roll. Instead, the kindhearted singer is giving all the moolah to charity! Everyone loves to hate on Justin Bieber , but turns out he's nowhere near as bad as people like to make him out to be! In fact, the 22-year-old has "a heart of gold" and according to a source, the singer "never stops giving."
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trying to find my mom.
|53 min
|CJCC
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|LUVTRANNYCUM
|1,094
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M...
|15 hr
|devis
|1
|Smoking females
|Sat
|John
|13
|Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Fri
|InNeed12
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Fri
|Roth
|5
|Test
|Jan 20
|Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC