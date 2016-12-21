JOBS: 5 upcoming Valley job fairs

16 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

The new Andaz Scottsdale Resort and Spa is holding a job fair on Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Job openings include Culinary, Food and Beverage, Andaz Host, Housekeeping, and more! You can also apply here . LocalWork.com is holding its Greater Phoenix Job Fair on Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Phoenix Airport Hilton.

Scottsdale, AZ

