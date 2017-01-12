How Will Justin Bieber & Steven Tyler's Luxury Cars Sell at Auction?

Justin Bieber 's customized, neon-blue Ferrari 458 is quite infamous. The young superstar expressed questionable judgment when he purchased the six-figure sports car back in 2011, at the ripe young age of 17, had it wildly modified with performance and cosmetic upgrades, and then proceeded to implicate it in multiple infractions, including speeding tickets, fender benders and lethal paparazzi chases.

