How Will Justin Bieber & Steven Tyler...

How Will Justin Bieber & Steven Tyler's Luxury Cars Sell at Auction?

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

Justin Bieber 's customized, neon-blue Ferrari 458 is quite infamous. The young superstar expressed questionable judgment when he purchased the six-figure sports car back in 2011, at the ripe young age of 17, had it wildly modified with performance and cosmetic upgrades, and then proceeded to implicate it in multiple infractions, including speeding tickets, fender benders and lethal paparazzi chases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12) Fri cindywiggins 46
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... (Jul '16) Fri Christsharians on... 20
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) Thu specterlee 43
What ever happened to Glendale Punk? Jan 11 Where dat money 1
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) Jan 11 I win 1,053
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jan 10 Okie 1,086
truth about the jews and israel Jan 10 citizen 9
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,659 • Total comments across all topics: 277,919,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC