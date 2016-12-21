Home of the Day: Voted ''Best on Tour...

Home of the Day: Voted ''Best on Tour'' for Scottsdale Broker Tour.

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Business Journal

By Andrew Mehlman, Agent Home of the Day is presented by the Phoenix Business Journal with Launch Real Estate, LLC. This is your invitation to view some of Phoenix's most-luxurious properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Idiots and their fireworks 3 hr Eric 1
churches having new year's parties i believe th... 6 hr tom dooley 1
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... 11 hr Earburner 15
News Robbers target FedEx delivery trucks in Chicago Fri OMG 3
Smoking females Thu John 11
News Schools try to ease fears about deportation Dec 29 RIP 2
News Latino Leaders Who Dumped Donald Trump Now Hope... Dec 29 spytheweb 2
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,187 • Total comments across all topics: 277,501,392

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC