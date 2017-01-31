Here's the Best Art We Saw in Metro Phoenix During January 2017
Most of our favorites pieces last month were spotted during staples of the metro Phoenix art scene: First or Third Friday art walks in downtown Phoenix, and Scottsdale's weekly Thursday night art walk. It's a pleasant reminder that now is the best time of year to put on your walking shoes and explore the local arts scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are people banning Starbucks?
|5 hr
|Fact
|1
|Homeowner discovers honey dripping from ceiling
|5 hr
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|8
|Trying to find my mom.
|9 hr
|Joey
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|13 hr
|thatshowitis
|193,117
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|13 hr
|thatshowitis
|4
|Bad driver.
|15 hr
|Rampage
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mon
|HotNPhx
|1,095
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC