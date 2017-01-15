Hennessey Venom GT Final Edition Ends...

Hennessey Venom GT Final Edition Ends a Hyperfast Era

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler just sold his Hennessey Venom GT Spyder at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, for $800,000-all of which went to charity-but even that is not the biggest Venom news this week. That honor belongs to the debut of the Venom GT Final Edition , the last of its kind after Hennessey announced production of the extremely limited supercar is officially done.

