Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge, Brewers Bowl, And More in Metro Phoenix From Jan. 30 to Feb. 5
This Wednesday, you can watch as mixologists Dave Serafin from Union Public House, Morgan Vinson from MATCH Cuisine & Cocktails, Bobby Kramer from the Brickyard Downtown, and Fernando Bambaren from Virt will all try to make the best variation on a classic cocktail, the Moscow mule. Three celebrity judges will determine the winner.
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|8 hr
|ABC15AZ
|1
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|10 hr
|ballzdeep
|107
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... (Jul '16)
|15 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|23
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|21 hr
|Why
|3
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|23 hr
|hate brown bean e...
|3
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|Sat
|Steve
|5
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sat
|positronium
|193,116
