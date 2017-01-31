George Thorogood and the Destroyers Launching the Rock Party Tour in Late February
With 2017 marking the 40th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, George Thorogood and the Destroyers are preparing to hit the road soon for a U.S. trek dubbed the Rock Party Tour. So far, 17 dates have been confirmed, stretching from a February 28 show in Tucson, Arizona, through a March 30 concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIMZ-FM Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are people banning Starbucks?
|12 hr
|Fact
|1
|Homeowner discovers honey dripping from ceiling
|13 hr
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|8
|Trying to find my mom.
|16 hr
|Joey
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|20 hr
|thatshowitis
|193,117
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|20 hr
|thatshowitis
|4
|Bad driver.
|22 hr
|Rampage
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mon
|HotNPhx
|1,095
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC