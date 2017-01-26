Games, crafts, other activities may s...

Games, crafts, other activities may safeguard aging brain

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Even in your 70s and beyond, simple activities including web-surfing, playing bridge and socializing can stave off mental decline, new research says. Benefits were greatest in computer users and in those without a gene variation linked with Alzheimer's disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Homeowner discovers honey dripping from ceiling 9 min Parden Pard 1
Donald Trump for President 1 hr Scotty Steiner 6
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. 9 hr ABC15AZ 1
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) 12 hr ballzdeep 107
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... (Jul '16) 16 hr South Knox Hombre 23
Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix 23 hr Why 3
hey brown bean eater at A Airline Sun hate brown bean e... 3
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,098 • Total comments across all topics: 278,394,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC