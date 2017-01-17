Ford to Auction Last 2017 F-150 Raptor at Barrett-Jackson to Benefit JDRF
Ford is taking enthusiasts' passion and interest in the Raptor and putting it toward a good cause. Ford will auction the rights to the last 2017 Raptor by vehicle identification number at the upcoming Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.
