EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber Auctions Ferrari for Over $400,000: 'I Have to Say Goodbye to My Baby!'
The Purpose singer made an appearance at the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, over the weekend, where he joined West Coast Customs and Velocity to auction his luxury automobile for over $400,000. WATCH: Justin Bieber Says The Weeknd's Music Is 'Wack' Following Selena Gomez Romance Rumors "I've had it for roughly two years now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|7 hr
|Trst
|3
|Trying to find my mom.
|17 hr
|CJCC
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|18 hr
|LUVTRANNYCUM
|1,094
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M...
|Sun
|devis
|1
|Smoking females
|Jan 21
|John
|13
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 20
|Roth
|5
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... (Jul '16)
|Jan 13
|Christsharians on...
|20
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC