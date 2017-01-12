Enjoy your meal and live music at the...

Enjoy your meal and live music at these Phoenix restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Live acoustic tunes accompany the weekend brunch service. Sit on the patio or in the dining room while Jared Gabriel performs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays and Lawrence Zubia from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's big, it's white, it's ugly and it's permitted 9 hr Jackson 1
Donald Trump for President 22 hr Josh 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Mon HotnPhx 1,087
MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful Kids Picture Book Mon my4faces 1
News DNC Chair Frontrunner: Trump BringsWhite Suprem... Sun why 3
News Ariana Grande showcases her slender pins in sex... Sun Kiya123 1
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... (Jul '16) Jan 13 Christsharians on... 20
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Maricopa County was issued at January 17 at 2:38PM MST

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,463 • Total comments across all topics: 277,998,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC