When Kevin and Stacy Edwards built their home in 1997, it was the first straw bale house in Scottsdale and it is still among only a few dozen in the state. Edwards Cool Home When Kevin and Stacy Edwards built their home in 1997, it was the first straw bale house in Scottsdale and it is still among only a few dozen in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.