Discounted Humble Pie, Half Off at D'Lite, and More in Metro Phoenix from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22

Humble Pie is celebrating its nine-year anniversary by offering half-price pizzas all day on Tuesday, January 17. Try Humble Pie's creations like the Fig and Prosciutto, and Schreiner's Sicilian Sausage with roasted fennel and house-made mozzarella. This deal is dine-in only, and excludes the Sky Harbor airport and OdySea locations.

