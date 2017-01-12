Discounted Humble Pie, Half Off at D'Lite, and More in Metro Phoenix from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22
Humble Pie is celebrating its nine-year anniversary by offering half-price pizzas all day on Tuesday, January 17. Try Humble Pie's creations like the Fig and Prosciutto, and Schreiner's Sicilian Sausage with roasted fennel and house-made mozzarella. This deal is dine-in only, and excludes the Sky Harbor airport and OdySea locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's big, it's white, it's ugly and it's permitted
|4 hr
|Jackson
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|16 hr
|Josh
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|20 hr
|HotnPhx
|1,087
|MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful Kids Picture Book
|22 hr
|my4faces
|1
|DNC Chair Frontrunner: Trump BringsWhite Suprem...
|Sun
|why
|3
|Ariana Grande showcases her slender pins in sex...
|Sun
|Kiya123
|1
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Jan 13
|cindywiggins
|46
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC