CyMedica's e-vive App Controlled Muscle Stimulator OK'ed by FDA
CyMedica Orthopedics , a company out of Scottsdale, Arizona, received FDA clearance for its e-vive app-controlled muscle stimulating brace that's intended to be used by patients in preparation to or recovering from ACL or total knee replacement surgeries. Similar devices have been on the market that help to strengthen the quads, but the e-vive is particularly interesting in that it is wirelessly controlled by a smartphone app while providing feedback to rehab specialists on such matters as the patient's range of motion, activity levels, and how many steps are taken each day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medgadget.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump! build that wall!!!
|5 hr
|Where is my love ...
|4
|PRO AM Tiger Woods and Barrak Obama
|22 hr
|Where is my love ...
|1
|Help wanting to attract and to find milfs. (May '16)
|Tue
|John
|2
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 23
|Trst
|3
|Trying to find my mom.
|Jan 23
|CJCC
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jan 23
|LUVTRANNYCUM
|1,094
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M...
|Jan 22
|devis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC