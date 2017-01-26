CyMedica's e-vive App Controlled Muscle Stimulator OK'ed by FDA

CyMedica Orthopedics , a company out of Scottsdale, Arizona, received FDA clearance for its e-vive app-controlled muscle stimulating brace that's intended to be used by patients in preparation to or recovering from ACL or total knee replacement surgeries. Similar devices have been on the market that help to strengthen the quads, but the e-vive is particularly interesting in that it is wirelessly controlled by a smartphone app while providing feedback to rehab specialists on such matters as the patient's range of motion, activity levels, and how many steps are taken each day.

