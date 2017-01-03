Classics - The Miami Vice Ferrari Testarossa can be yours
You might think Dallas is one iconic television show of the 1980s, but we're actually pitting Miami Vice as our first choice for the period - and it might have something to do with this gorgeous Testarossa. The 1986 Ferrari Testarossa hero car from the show is now looking for another long-term owner - the white coupe with the cheese-grater rear fender flares will take part in the Barrett Jackson's Scottsdale, Arizona, auction from January 14-22.
