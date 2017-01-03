Classics - The Miami Vice Ferrari Tes...

Classics - The Miami Vice Ferrari Testarossa can be yours

Read more: INAUTONEWS

You might think Dallas is one iconic television show of the 1980s, but we're actually pitting Miami Vice as our first choice for the period - and it might have something to do with this gorgeous Testarossa. The 1986 Ferrari Testarossa hero car from the show is now looking for another long-term owner - the white coupe with the cheese-grater rear fender flares will take part in the Barrett Jackson's Scottsdale, Arizona, auction from January 14-22.

