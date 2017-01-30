City of Scottsdale debuts Western Week
The City of Scottsdale brings together the best of Old West traditions and new West style by introducing a host of Western-themed events in and around the City in the days preceding the 64th Annual Scottsdale Parada del Sol Parade and Trail's End Festival on February 11. February 4-February 11 has been officially proclaimed Western Week by the City ... (more)
