Cicero Preparatory Academy in Scottsd...

Cicero Preparatory Academy in Scottsdale mourns 2 students killed in Payson plane crash

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Victoria and Skylar Falbe were friendly, athletic, respected students at Cicero Preparatory Academy in Scottsdale, and their death is an enormous tragedy for the school community, the principal said. Cicero Preparatory Academy in Scottsdale mourns 2 students killed in Payson plane crash Victoria and Skylar Falbe were friendly, athletic, respected students at Cicero Preparatory Academy in Scottsdale, and their death is an enormous tragedy for the school community, the principal said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 2 hr HotNPhx 1,082
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... 8 hr The Worlds Bigges... 19
Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co... Wed Gangsterreport 4
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) Tue Ashley 1,052
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent Jan 2 Anonymous 8
Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing Jan 1 Brother 1
last post wins! Jan 1 Princess Hey 82
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,723 • Total comments across all topics: 277,642,686

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC