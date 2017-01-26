CCR coming to IP with plenty of class...

CCR coming to IP with plenty of classic hits

Creedence Clearwater Revisited will be coming up around the bend with a hit parade of rock 'n' roll classics when they play the IP Casino in Biloxi on at 8 p.m. Feb. 3. Drummer Doug "Cosmo" Clifford told the Sun Herald in a telephone interview from Scottsdale, Ariz., that he, and bassist Stu Cook, are keeping the classic rock 'n' roll hits of the 1970s band Creedence Clearwater Revival alive and introducing them to new generations through Creedence Clearwater Revisited. The band formed not long after Clifford and Cook were inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame, and they are in their 23rd year under the altered name of Creedence Clearwater Revisited minus the John and Tom Fogerty.

