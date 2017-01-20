Carl Tanner, bounty hunter turned ope...

Carl Tanner, bounty hunter turned opera star part of Arizona Musicfest lineup

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Carl Tanner, bounty hunter turned opera star part of Arizona Musicfest lineup Singer's life story was optioned as a film by Michael Keaton Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2k9v8M3 Carl Tanner, the gay truck driver and bounty hunter turned opera star, is OK with the fact that he will always be "the gay truck driver and bounty hunter turned opera star." "You know, after the first 50 interviews, when the movie deal starting coming in and people started talking about a book, I thought, 'OK, maybe this is how it's going to be,'" Tanner says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Opiods and other Pain relief Meds 3 hr InNeed12 2
Donald Trump for President 8 hr Roth 5
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 15 hr HotnPhx 1,091
Test 15 hr Joe 1
Presidential protests 15 hr Why 1
Have any of you been polled? 19 hr Polling Virgin 1
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Thu Choppo 2,124
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Maricopa County was issued at January 20 at 7:35PM MST

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,570 • Total comments across all topics: 278,108,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC