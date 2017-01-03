Can Nick Viall finally find love on The Bachelor ?

My work as a marriage and family therapist in Scottsdale, Arizona helps to instill hope and change through the use of techniques including: Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy, Parenting Skills Training, and Brief Solution focused therapy. I u... Nick Viall is the new Bachelor and has been a repeat contestant on both The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise where he has not succeed in finding long term love.

Start the conversation, or Read more at She Knows.