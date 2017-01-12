Businesses say they want $ back for s...

Businesses say they want $ back for scrapped app

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ABC15.com

Two businesses in north Scottsdale accuse a mobile app developer of taking their money, and never delivering the product. Gina Johnson with Health Smile Dentistry says vendors come by the office to clients all the time, but this time she was actually interested in what was for sale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... (Jul '16) 1 hr Christsharians on... 20
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) 11 hr specterlee 43
What ever happened to Glendale Punk? Wed Where dat money 1
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) Wed I win 1,053
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue Okie 1,086
truth about the jews and israel Jan 10 citizen 9
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Jan 10 cripgang1121 2,123
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,594 • Total comments across all topics: 277,867,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC