Beautician dismembers husband's body in 2000

Scottsdale made national headlines in 2000 when a woman was convicted of killing, dismembering and disposing of her husband's body. On January 27, 2000, witnesses saw Valerie Pape, then 47-years-old, drive up to a dumpster behind a Mesa grocery store and dump the torso of her husband, Ira Pomerantz.

