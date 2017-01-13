Beautician dismembers husband's body in 2000
Scottsdale made national headlines in 2000 when a woman was convicted of killing, dismembering and disposing of her husband's body. On January 27, 2000, witnesses saw Valerie Pape, then 47-years-old, drive up to a dumpster behind a Mesa grocery store and dump the torso of her husband, Ira Pomerantz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeowner discovers honey dripping from ceiling
|9 min
|Parden Pard
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|1 hr
|Scotty Steiner
|6
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|9 hr
|ABC15AZ
|1
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|12 hr
|ballzdeep
|107
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... (Jul '16)
|16 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|23
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|23 hr
|Why
|3
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|Sun
|hate brown bean e...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC