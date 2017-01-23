Barrett-Jackson wraps up 'record' car, truck auction More than 100 cars went up for auction on the last day of Barrett-Jackson Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kjXVO3 SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- More than 100 cars went up for auction on the last day of Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale on Sunday, including a 1968 GMC custom pick-up that was partially rebuilt on-site during the week-long collector-car event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.