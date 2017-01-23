Barrett-Jackson wraps up 'record' car, truck auction
Barrett-Jackson wraps up 'record' car, truck auction More than 100 cars went up for auction on the last day of Barrett-Jackson Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kjXVO3 SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- More than 100 cars went up for auction on the last day of Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale on Sunday, including a 1968 GMC custom pick-up that was partially rebuilt on-site during the week-long collector-car event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|3 hr
|joanNYadoptees
|2
|Trying to find my mom.
|5 hr
|CJCC
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|6 hr
|LUVTRANNYCUM
|1,094
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M...
|20 hr
|devis
|1
|Smoking females
|Sat
|John
|13
|Donald Trump for President
|Fri
|Roth
|5
|Test
|Jan 20
|Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC