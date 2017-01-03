AZ Memo: Future of legal pot in Arizona; Christmas tree fire hazard...
Good morning, Arizona! Here's what you need to know today. But first, the weather: Not as cool on Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies in the morning and turning to considerable cloudiness in the afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Ashley
|1,052
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent
|Mon
|Allison MB
|8
|Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing
|Sun
|Brother
|1
|last post wins!
|Jan 1
|Princess Hey
|82
|frito lay makes rainbow chips in support of gay...
|Jan 1
|PayupSucka
|16
|William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10)
|Jan 1
|Luko
|48
|Idiots and their fireworks
|Dec 31
|Eric
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC