Arizona Then & Now: Winter rains and ...

Arizona Then & Now: Winter rains and floods

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Arizona Then & Now: Winter rains and floods Some of the state's most savage flooding has occurred in winter. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jD9rHd In January 2013, heavy rains flooded Indian Bend Wash in Scottsdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) 24 min Gisou Rafii 45
News Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c... 2 hr American Citizen 1 1
Best place to buy porno (Oct '11) 3 hr wallace 12
News It's big, it's white, it's ugly and it's permitted Tue Jackson 1
Donald Trump for President Mon Josh 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jan 16 HotnPhx 1,087
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... (Jul '16) Jan 13 Christsharians on... 20
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Maricopa County was issued at January 19 at 3:40AM MST

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,693 • Total comments across all topics: 278,057,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC