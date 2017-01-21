Arizona in good shape for infrastruct...

Arizona in good shape for infrastructure needs, report says

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Arizona's backlog to repair poor-quality roads and deficient bridges was estimated at $620 million, primarily for roads, according to the Moody's report, which analyzed Federal Highway Administration data. That backlog equaled a modest 4. Arizona in good shape for infrastructure needs, report says Arizona's backlog to repair poor-quality roads and deficient bridges was estimated at $620 million, primarily for roads, according to the Moody's report, which analyzed Federal Highway Administration data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 10 hr Okie 1,093
bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M... 13 hr devis 1
Smoking females Sat John 13
Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Fri InNeed12 2
Donald Trump for President Fri Roth 5
Test Jan 20 Joe 1
Presidential protests Jan 20 Why 1
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Maricopa County was issued at January 23 at 3:58AM MST

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,239 • Total comments across all topics: 278,170,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC