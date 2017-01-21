Arizona in good shape for infrastructure needs, report says
Arizona's backlog to repair poor-quality roads and deficient bridges was estimated at $620 million, primarily for roads, according to the Moody's report, which analyzed Federal Highway Administration data. That backlog equaled a modest 4. Arizona in good shape for infrastructure needs, report says Arizona's backlog to repair poor-quality roads and deficient bridges was estimated at $620 million, primarily for roads, according to the Moody's report, which analyzed Federal Highway Administration data.
